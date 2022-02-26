Ukrainian tower block is hit by MISSILE: Building is ripped apart by Russian strike

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A high-rise apartment block in Kyiv was hit by a devastating missile this morning as fighting continues to rage in the capital between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces. Emergency services said the number of victims from the attack in the Zhuliany district was 'being specified' and that an evacuation was underway. Images show the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below. It comes as a barrage of cruise missiles have also been launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian military facilities.



