Vanity: Ukrainian 🇺🇦 warrior with NLAW confidently walks across the battlefield where shots are heard and Russian tanks are burning (Video)

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The #WARINUKRAINE and the unbending spirit of the #UkrainianArmy. A Ukrainian 🇺🇦 warrior with #NLAW confidently walks across the battlefield where shots are heard and #Russian tanks are burning. His comrade-in-arms jokes hilariously off-screen.



Read More...