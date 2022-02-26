Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Addresses Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, Pleads for Peace: 'No More War'

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin issued an anti-war statement on Friday in his first comments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Please, no more war. It doesn't matter who is in the war -- Russia, Ukraine, different countries -- we have to live in peace," he said following the Capitals' practice. Ovechkin, 36, has been an ardent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the years. In 2017, he campaigned on behalf of Putin by starting a social media movement called Putin Team, writing, "I never made a secret of my attitude toward our president, always openly supporting him." His Instagram...



