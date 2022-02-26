What Do They Know? High-End Investors Head for the Hills as Big Pharma Stocks Crater

For the average investor, there seems to be a future in Big Pharma. The world is engulfed by Pandemic Panic Theater as new jabs, boosters, and pills continue to roll out to fight Covid. Mandates are still in place for millions of people and threats of more still loom. This week, a national vaccine passport quietly moved forward.

But the elite investors are inexplicably pulling out. Stock prices for the major vaccine manufacturers are plummeting as a result, leaving many smaller investors wondering if this is a long-term trend or a blip. According to The Deseret Review:

Wall Street investors are dumping their Moderna and Pfizer stock faster than the world can drop the mandates. Moderna is down 70 percent from its high, while Pfizer is off 19 percent. Former Blackrock Executive and investment adviser Edward Dowd calls for Moderna to go to zero and Pfizer to end under ten dollars per share. How is this possible given that Pfizer now enjoys record earnings per share and a market capitalization of some $270 billion, making it the 29th largest corporation globally? With nothing but profits in sight for the Pharmaceutical giant, what could be the problem? After all, in December, a Forbes‘ headline read, “The Vaccine Maker Can Dominate The Covid Market For Years to Come, Wells Fargo Predicts.” In addition to the enormously profitable mRNA vaccines, Pfizer is rolling out potent antivirals like Paxlovid, which could earn $22 billion in 2022. Compared to the $81 billion in 2021 revenue, the earnings from the vaccines and the antivirals could top $102 billion for 2022, which is music to shareholders’ ears. However some are hearing shrieks, and these happen to be Wall Street’s finest, the smart money that beats the rest of the herd to the exits like clockwork. These sophisticated investors make it their business to not go with the conventional wisdom but to do their own research, which often pays spectacular dividends.

The prevailing conspiracy theory explaining this swift change in money confidence claims the powers-that-be have initiated the next stage of their plan to bring forth The Great Reset. Russia in Ukraine, perhaps followed by China in Taiwan, and other conflicts across the globe could send America’s and the world’s economies into full-blown collapse.

Accounts are being frozen and money is losing stability, whether by Canada with their draconian reactions to the Freedom Convoy, sanctions currently being placed on powerful Russians, or the odd push for green energy. This all portends a near-future strong reaction from the people, a reaction that could usher in the “need” for a universal cashless society and government-controlled digital currency.

In other words, whatever the big investors know about Big Pharma stocks, it’s very likely that the agenda is not one the people of the world will enjoy. Machinations of globalist elites invariably harm the masses even as they’re promoted as beneficial to all. The precepts of The Great Reset demand an unwitting embrace of Neo-Marxism disguised with colorful terms like “stakeholder capitalism” and “the end of poverty.”

What they don’t tell you is that the “equity” they promote is designed to make us all equally destitute. They want the vast majority of people are beholden to the powers-that-be in order to survive.

We’ll be keeping a very close eye on how the big money is moving. Every action by the globalist elite going forward will be calculated and pre-planned. It’s time for the rest of us to prepare for what’s to come.

