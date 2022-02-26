Who Is Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee? Let's Look at her Judicial Track Record.

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

News analysisIf she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate and becomes the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and if her judicial track record so far is any guide, Ketanji Brown Jackson will probably be a reliable member of the high court’s three-member liberal bloc.Jackson’s arrival would maintain the current ideological alignment of the court, which now consists of six conservatives–three of whom were appointed by then-President Donald Trump–and three liberals.Born Ketanji Onyika Brown, Jackson turns 52 this Sept. 14. She would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will be 84 on Aug. 15. Jackson previously clerked...



Read More...