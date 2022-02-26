Why are the globalists so intent on keeping Ukraine in their orbit? [Vanity]

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I haven't seen this information compiled in a public news source, so I'm posting here. Ukraine has very high strategic importance: - largest country entirely in Europe at 606,000 km^2, larger than France (551,000 km^2) or Spain ( 498,000 km^2) - 42M population, about half that of Spain - world's 7th largest coal reserves, and Europe's second largest, after Russia - 1100 bcm of natgas reserves, 135M tons of oil reserves, and 3.7B tons of shale oil reserves - "breadbasket of Central Europe" - over 10% of the world's iron ore reserves, 3rd after Russia and Australia - 8th largest...



Read More...