Wouldn't we be told if there were no longer nations, just one world government?

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MBefore Carroll Quigley wrote Tragedy & Hope, he wrote The Anglo-American Establishment, a forthright history of the secret power dealers, meant only for the eyes of their inner group, but the info escaped. 125 years ago Cecil Rhodes had monopolized S. African gold; he wanted a British-led 1 world govt. There were branch offices, Institutes of Royal Affairs, in all British Commonwealth nations; in the U.S., it was called the Council on Foreign Relations. Rhodes gave his name to the Rhodes Scholarship, it was the training school for the high servants of the 1-world govt, Bill Clinton was a scholar...



Read More...