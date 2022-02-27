Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 27-Feb-2022;

February 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

February 27th 2022 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time St. Nicholas Cathedral, Kyiv, Ukraine Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First readingEcclesiasticus 27:5-8 ©The test of a man is in his conversationIn a shaken sieve the rubbish is left behind, so too the defects of a man appear in his talk.The kiln tests the work of the potter, the test of a man is in his conversation.The orchard where a tree grows is judged on the quality of its fruit, similarly a man’s words betray what he feels.Do not praise a man before he has spoken, since this is the test of...



Read More...