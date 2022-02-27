EXCLUSIVE: THE BIDENS’ UKRAINIAN BLOOD MONEY – What the U.S. Government and Mainstream Media Hid from the Public

February 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Guest post by Bob Bishop Forensic Investigator Forensic Deep Dive into the Bidens’ Ukrainian Blood Money. What the U.S. alphabet agencies and Mainstream Media hid from the public. On June 28, 2018, the Southern District of New York Court (Case 16-CR-371) convicted three individuals for security fraud. Most noteworthy was Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s partner in Rosemont-Seneca-Bohai, LLC (“RSB”). The criminal investigation subpoenas obtained the banking and investment records of RSB documenting security fraud. The RSB financial records further revealed substantial payments from the private Ukrainian energy company known as Burisma Holdings Limited to Devon Archer and Hunter Biden.Devon Archer...



Read More...