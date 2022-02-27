FReeper Canteen ~ Hall of Heroes: PFC Monica Brown ~ 28 February 2022

Our Troops Rock! Thank you for all you do! For the freedom you enjoyed yesterday... Thank the Veterans who served in The United States Armed Forces. Looking forward to tomorrow's freedom? Support The United States Armed Forces Today! ~ Hall of Heroes ~ PFC Monica Brown . Refusing to leave her fallen comrades, PFC Monica Brown distinguished herself by acts of conspicuous gallantry and courage under fire, becoming the second woman since WWII to earn the Silver Star, one of the nation's highest awards for valor. SPC Brown displayed great courage in treating two wounded Soldiers while under intense...



