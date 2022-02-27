Jews and non-Jews shelter in Ukrainian synagogues

February 27, 2022

All around Ukraine, non-Jews are seeking shelter from the war in Jewish communities' synagogues, out of a belief that the Russian army will not harm them. According to Yediot Aharonot, since the start of the fighting in Ukraine, thousands of non-Jews have arrived at synagogues requesting shelter. Rabbi Nachum Ehrentrau, rabbi of the city of Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine, said that anyone who asks to shelter in the synagogue is warmly welcomed. "We are in an area where there is fighting," he said. "In the synagogue there are 350-400 people concentrated together, most of them Jews and also non-Jews who...



