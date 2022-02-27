Ron Johnson: Putin Would Not Have Moved on Ukraine if Not for Biden ‘Weakness’

February 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed “weakness” on display from the Biden administration for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advance on Ukraine. The Wisconsin Republican also referred to the first Trump impeachment, which he said weakened the United States on the Ukraine issue in the eyes of Putin.



