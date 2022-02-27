The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Russian Forces Destroy World’s Largest Aircraft In Ukraine

The aviation community has lost the world's largest air freighter after Russian forces destroyed it while commandeering an airport outside of the Ukrainian capital, according to reports. 

Antonov Airport (also known as Hostomel) is an international cargo airport and testing facility in Ukraine, located in the northwestern suburb of Kyiv. The airport was seized this weekend by Russian forces, and in the process, the AN-225, the world's largest operating aircraft, was severely damaged. 

Ukraine's foreign minister tweeted Sunday that "Russia may have destroyed" the AN-225, "but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free, and democratic European state. We shall prevail!"

Ukraine's official Twitter account confirms the plane was "destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine."

Ukrainian state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom also confirmed in a Facebook post, "Russian invaders destroyed the legendary An-225." They explained the plane's "restoration will cost more than $3 billion and will take a long time." 

Here are alleged images of the destroyed AN-225, many of which were posted on Twitter. 

Ukroboronprom explains the plane was "under repair" during the Russian invasion, "so it did not have time to fly out of Ukraine." 

