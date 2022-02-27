Senior Hamas official: Time to talk about the future of Israel

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk says the lesson from the war between Russia and Ukraine is that the period of American dominance is over. “One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of US unipolar domination has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics,” he claimed in a post on Twitter. He then added, “Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” meaning the future of the State of Israel. In a separate tweet, Abu Marzouk wrote,...



