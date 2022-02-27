The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Senior Hamas official: Time to talk about the future of Israel

February 27, 2022   |   Tags:
Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk says the lesson from the war between Russia and Ukraine is that the period of American dominance is over. “One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of US unipolar domination has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics,” he claimed in a post on Twitter. He then added, “Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” meaning the future of the State of Israel. In a separate tweet, Abu Marzouk wrote,...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x