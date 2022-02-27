The Role Of God's Word In Healing

February 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is a role words play in healing especially God's word that if people get a hold of they will be well on their way to receiving their healing. Because, words affect you spirit, soul, and body. In 3John 2 it says, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. What do you prosper your soul with, words. In cases of Jesus healings he was known for saying, "According to your faith so be it done unto you" also "As thou hast believed so be it unto you" and...



Read More...