Ukraine confirms rocket that struck airport was fired from Belarus – as Lukashenko warns war will become a ‘meat grinder’ with his special forces poised to join Kyiv assault

February 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Ukrainian state security service has officially reported that a rocket arrack on Zhytomyr Airport - located some 93 miles west of Kiev - was launched from the territory of Belarus. Belarusian special forces were seen loading onto airplanes in preparation for an air assault on Kyiv in what could be a widening of the war, military sources stated. Ukrainian intelligence has reportedly learned from within Belarus that ‘special ops’ troops have been spotted loading up planes for a major attack. A widening of the conflict to potentially include Russian ally Belarus could signal Vladimir Putin’s growing fury and frustration...



