The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vanity: U. S. at DEFCON 3?

February 27, 2022   |   Tags:
Military friend says we are there. Can anyone confirm and explain what this means? Real answers only, please.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x