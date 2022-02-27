We left our Dad in Kyiv' – young Ukrainian boy in tears after fleeing capital

Families have been torn apart in the biggest European conflict since the second world war, as Ukrainian women and children left their husbands and fathers behind after Ukrainian authorities ordered men aged 18-60 to stay and fight Kremlin forces. 'We left dad in Kiev and dad will be selling things and helping our heroes, our army, he might even fight,' Mark Goncharuk, a young boy choking with tears, said as he and his relatives fled the capital. As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries. .....



