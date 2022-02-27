World's largest cargo aircraft was destroyed during a Russian attack on an airfield, Ukrainian minister says (AN-225 Mriya

Cargo plane Anotov AN-225 Mriya was destroyed, according to Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. A defense reporter for the Kyiv Independent made similar comments on Sunday. US-funded media Radio Liberty posted a picture purporting to show the plane in flames. The world's largest cargo aircraft, the An-225 Mriya, has been destroyed during a Russian attack, according to Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba tweeted on Sunday: "Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state."



