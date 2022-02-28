A Ukrainian sailor sank the luxury yacht of the head of a Russian weapons company

In Majorca, a Ukrainian sailor who worked on the yacht of Russian corrupt official Alexander Mikheev, one of the directors of the Rostec weapons company, deliberately sank the Russian ship at a price of 7 million euros. He did this when he saw a shelled residential high-rise building in Kiev on Lobanovsky, 6A. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, shared the story of this incident on the personal Telegram channel Pravda Gerashchenko. He turned to the Ukrainian sailor, calling him a hero. The Spanish police, the representative of the Ministry of internal affairs noted, did not even detain the...



