AOC and Bernie Sanders' 'Democratic Socialists' group blames the US for Russian invasion of Ukraine and demands NATO is scrapped: 'US must end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict'

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The left-wing group Democratic Socialists of America has been under fire over the weekend after calling for the dissolution of NATO's Western alliance and blaming the United States' 'imperialist expansionism' for Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The DSA, which boasts high-profile members like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, released a Saturday night statement condemning Russia's invasion and calling for Vladimir Putin to immediately recall his troops. Immediately after demanding a ceasefire the progressive group also called for an end to 'further intervention' -- even as Kyiv's own top officials have invited Europeans and other global...



Read More...