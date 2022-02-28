Belarus to Join Invasion Push as Russian Forces Repelled Before Peace Talks. 'So, what have you guys done throughout this slow-moving Russia crisis that has worked?'

February 28, 2022

A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. / PHOTO: Associated Press (John Ransom, Headline USA) Attempts by Russia forces to enter Kyiv have been repulsed overnight, said officials from the Ukraine government, as Russia has lost control over Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, in fierce fighting that has Russian President Vladimir Putin putting his nuclear rocket forces on alert, reported the Daily Mail. “The Russian leader is ‘potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,’ said a senior U.S. defense...



