BIDEN FAILURE LEADS TO UKRAINIAN SLAUGHTER

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As Ukrainian civilians take up arms to repel an invading army, as grandfathers and teen-agers and nursing mothers shoulder Kalashnikovs against tanks and attack helicopters, it’s worth remembering that this is Joe Biden’s fault.America had a duty, Biden had the con, he dropped the ball.And the Russian military rolled, as many as 15 divisions of combat troops streaming from three sides into a peaceful country, with warships off the coast and thundering jets overhead, videos of missiles into apartment buildings and elderly women with blood streaming down their faces.That’s what happens when America breaks its promises.Yesterday was Kabul, today is...



