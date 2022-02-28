Biden Skips Supreme Court Nomination Hearings For Ketanji Brown Jackson Since We Already Know Her Race And Gender

February 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has announced that he will be replacing liberal Justice Stephen Breyer with Katanji Jackson when he retires. Biden added that they will not be holding Supreme Court nomination hearings as has been done in the past, since we already know her race and gender.

The post Biden Skips Supreme Court Nomination Hearings For Ketanji Brown Jackson Since We Already Know Her Race And Gender appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



