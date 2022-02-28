Cancer: When viruses and bacteria cooperate (Curing chlamydia prevents HPV cervical cancers)

February 28, 2022

Patients who develop cervical cancer are often infected not only with the human papillomavirus (HPV) but also simultaneously with the bacterial pathogen Chlamydia trachomatis. The suspicion is, therefore, that the two pathogens work together as a kind of team to "reprogram" the cells they infect in such a way that they degenerate and multiply uncontrollably. Dr. Cindrilla Chumduri has now demonstrated for the first time that this is a concretely verifiable effect. HPV and chlamydia: A malicious alliance driving cellular transformation Virus DNA can be found in more than 90% of all cervical cancers. However, they are not the sole...



