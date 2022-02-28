Former Boxing Champions Vasiliy Lomachenko, Vitali Klitschko Intend to Fight for Ukraine

| Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion to help fight for his home country of Ukraine against Russia, according to a post on his official Facebook page. Lomachenko, long considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, is a former featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight titleholder. He’s not the only Ukrainian boxer enlisting, however. Vitali Klitschko, a Hall of Fame boxer and mayor of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, said this week he intends to fight for his native country as it faces an invasion from Russia. Attacks on Ukraine, including one on Kyiv,...



