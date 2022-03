Israeli man shot dead as convoy escaping Kyiv comes under mistaken Ukrainian fire

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Parents of Roman Brodsky, 37, says their son was heading for Israel ad was mistaken for Russian supporting Chechen forces, blame Putin for his death An Israeli citizen was shot dead as a convoy he was traveling in outside Kyiv came under fire, apparently by Ukrainian troops who mistook him for a Chechen militant...



Read More...