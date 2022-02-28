Levin: the birther tactic is crap, here's the relevant statute

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WVUfan222:Levin: the birther tactic is crap, here's relevant statute: https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/Board/103782/Contents/Merk-Levin-the-birther-tactic-is-crap-heres-relevant-statute-71403365/ --------------------------------------- 8 U.S. Code § 1401 - Nationals and citizens of United States at birth.... https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1401RDMercEER:It didn't matter where Obama was born, it doesn't matter where Ted Cruz was born, it didn't matter where John McCain was born, it didn't matter where George Romney was born. The phrase “natural born Citizen” has a specific meaning: namely, someone who was a U.S. citizen at birth with no need to go through a naturalization proceeding at some later time. If one of your parents was a US citizen, which is the case...



Read More...