New Zealand’s Ardern to deliver Harvard commencement in person, while prohibiting non-compliant citizens from leaving the country

Reading Time: 3 minutes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May to be honored as the featured commencement speaker at Harvard’s graduation ceremony. If this was the pre COVID times, this news wouldn’t be all too surprising, but it’s quite shocking, given the current state of affairs in […]



Read More...