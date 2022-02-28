The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pa. isn’t likely to see more local health departments anytime soon. We found out why.

February 28, 2022   |   Tags:
HARRISBURG — For more than two years, public health officials have answered Pennsylvanian’s most pressing questions about the coronavirus: Where are tests available? Are masks necessary? Who is eligible to get a vaccine? Who provides this information and how easy it is to find may depend on where you live. Roughly half of the state’s nearly 13 million residents live in a county or city covered by a local health department. The other half — many of them living in rural parts of Pennsylvania — rely solely on the state for a limited number of public health resources and services....


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x