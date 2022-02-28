Pentagon says it was 'a fat finger mistake' when Biden's defense secretary retweeted a screenshot from one of Tucker Carlson's pro-Putin monologues

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pentagon says it was 'a fat finger mistake' when Biden's defense secretary retweeted a screenshot from one of Tucker Carlson's pro-Putin monologues Fat Finger Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin retweeted a screenshot from Tucker Carlson's show on Monday. The Pentagon quickly clarified that it was the result of "a fat finger mistake." The screenshot was from one of the Fox News host's pro-Putin monologues. After Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin retweeted a screenshot from one of Tucker Carlson's pre-invasion monologues sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon's press secretary said it was an accident.



Read More...