Putin's 'thugs for hire' militia with orders to kill Zelensky: Shadowy Wagner mercenaries who have been flown in from Africa with 23-strong hit list including Ukraine's president and the Klitschko brothers

February 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The 400-strong squad of bloodthirsty mercenaries flown in from Africa with orders to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy are part of a notorious private militia linked to a string of rapes, robberies, murders, and alleged war crimes. The Wagner Group - which is believed to have a hit list of 23 key figures including the Klitschko brothers - is considered by military experts to be at the beck and call of Vladimir Putin, although the Kremlin has repeatedly denied this. The force has already been heavily involved in supplying weapons, experienced special operations personnel, and military training to pro-Russian militias in eastern...



