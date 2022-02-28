Russia and Belarus banned from holding world chess events, Karjakin to face ethics case

Russia, the biggest superpower in chess, has been effectively banned from the game it considers its own, alongside its neighbour Belarus. FIDE, the world governing body of chess, took the momentous step to take action against both countries at an emergency meeting of its FIDE Council held today. It follows the international outcry over Russia's invasion of Ukraine which FIDE responded to initially by stripped Moscow of the 190-nation Chess Olympiad, which was due to take place in July. The new measures FIDE agreed were: Russia and Belarus banned from holding official FIDE chess competitions and events Russian and Belarusian...



