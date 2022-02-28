The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

State Of The Union Will Just Be 90-Minute Broadcast Of Dumpster Engulfed In Flames

February 28, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The White House has announced President Joe Biden will be skipping out on this year's State of the Union address, which will instead feature a 90-minute broadcast of a dumpster engulfed in flames. Both houses of congress are expected to assemble as usual as the raging dumpster fire roars into a microphone.

The post State Of The Union Will Just Be 90-Minute Broadcast Of Dumpster Engulfed In Flames appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


