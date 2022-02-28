Two acute symptoms may predict prolonged concussion recovery (Feeling like "in a fog" and sadness at 14 day point)

A decision tree model may be used by clinicians to help identify patients who are most likely to experience a prolonged recovery following a sport-related concussion, according to a study. Michael Robinson, Ph.D., from the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada, and colleagues examined the 22 variables from the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5th Edition Symptom Evaluation using a decision tree analysis to identify those most likely to predict prolonged recovery after a sport-related concussion. The analysis included 273 patients (52% men; mean age, 21 years) initially assessed by either an emergency medicine or sport medicine physician within 14...



