American Racing Great Danny Ongais Dead at 79

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Versatile American racing driver Danny Ongais died on February 26 of congestive heart complications at age 79, it was announced Monday. Ongais was born in Kahului and remains the only native Hawaiian who has ever competed in the Indy 500. He made 11 starts from 1977 and 1996, earning four top 10 finishes and a fourth-place result in 1979. Ongais became known as “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” as he competed across a number of racing disciplines, including Formula One, sports cars and the NHRA. During the 1981 Indy 500, Ongais survived one of the most dramatic crashes in the race’s history...



Read More...