As many Cubans oppose the war, Ukraine rebukes the island government’s support of Russia

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine’s government blasted Cuba’s support for the Russian invasion, as the island’s government opposed efforts to condemn the attack at the United Nations and even arrested a Cuban activist who left flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy in Havana as a sign of solidarity. In a diplomatic note, Ukraine formally complained and expressed “its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the country’s deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted in Spanish on Sunday. She said her government called on Cuba “to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression.” Although...



