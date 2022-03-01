The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Practices Saying ‘The State Of The Union Is Strong’ In The Mirror With A Straight Face

March 1, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a White House bathroom, President Biden was heard saying "The state of the Union is strong" over and over again, trying to get the words without busting up laughing.

The post Biden Practices Saying ‘The State Of The Union Is Strong’ In The Mirror With A Straight Face appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


