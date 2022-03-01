Biden Practices Saying ‘The State Of The Union Is Strong’ In The Mirror With A Straight Face
March 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a White House bathroom, President Biden was heard saying "The state of the Union is strong" over and over again, trying to get the words without busting up laughing.
The post Biden Practices Saying ‘The State Of The Union Is Strong’ In The Mirror With A Straight Face appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments