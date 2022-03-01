Biden Practices Saying ‘The State Of The Union Is Strong’ In The Mirror With A Straight Face

March 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a White House bathroom, President Biden was heard saying "The state of the Union is strong" over and over again, trying to get the words without busting up laughing.

The post Biden Practices Saying 'The State Of The Union Is Strong' In The Mirror With A Straight Face appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



