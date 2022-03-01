Biden to release 30M more barrels from strategic oil reserve as prices climb

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The White House on Tuesday confirmed the news, noting that the release will be done in coordination with International Energy Agency member states. Half the total amount, or 30 million barrels, will come from the U.S. Special Petroleum Reserve, the White House said, while allies in Europe and Asia will supply the rest. Last fall, Biden authorized the release of 50 million barrels from the reserve, seeking to tamp down high gas prices. News of the release comes as prices for oil soared again on Tuesday, with futures for Brent crude climbing to more than $100 a barrel. In a...



