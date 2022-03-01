China “Extremely Concerned” About Rising Civilian Death Toll In Ukraine

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Tuesday China has again addressed the war in Ukraine, coming as Russia’s invasion has completed its first week. While prior official comments out of Beijing appeared to focus on condemning NATO expansionism while urging the West to take seriously Moscow’s ‘legitimate security concerns’ – this newest statement has sounded alarm over rising civilian casualties. The foreign ministry statement said China “deplores” the outbreak of the conflict, saying it’s “extremely concerned” about civilians being harmed. The statement didn’t single out Russia, but still appears directed at Moscow given the words were conveyed in a phone call between Foreign Minister Wang...



Read More...