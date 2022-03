Clyburn: Biden’s Numbers Have Dropped Among Black Voters Due to ‘Misinformation’

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that the decline in President Joe Biden’s numbers among African American voters is due to “a lot of the misinformation that’s out there.”



