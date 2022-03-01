Connie Smith – "Once A Day" (1964)

"Once a Day" is a song written by Bill Anderson and recorded as the debut single by American country artist Connie Smith. Released in August 1964, it was the first debut single by a female artist to reach number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. It remained number one for eight consecutive weeks, a record for a female solo artist for nearly 50 years, until it was surpassed by Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" in December 2012. Connie Smith - "Once A Day" (1964)



