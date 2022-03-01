DOCO(Dougherty County, GA) public works sees 76% turnover rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In 2021, Dougherty County Public Works had a 76% turnover rate, an issue they say stems from COVID-19. The Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said the reason they lost employees was due to the pandemic, but another reason was pay. He’s hoping a pay study will help them increase employees’ salaries. Mathis said right now, they have 57 positions and out of those, they need to fill 19. “It’s tough to fill the services people expect when you don’t have staff,” said Mathis. Some of those services are road maintenance, fleet maintenance, storm drainage, cleaning up...



