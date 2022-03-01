Hospitals in Belgorod stopped accepting civilian patients. They will be redesigned for the Russian military

Some hospitals in Belgorod have stopped accepting civilian patients - they will be repurposed to receive Russian military personnel who were injured during the hostilities in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta has learned. In particular, city hospital No. 2, one of the best in the city and the region, with excellent repairs, located on Kharkovskaya Gora (this is how the locals call the modern part of the city), now works only to receive wounded soldiers. In the emergency room of the city hospital No. 2, a Novaya Gazeta correspondent saw slightly wounded servicemen and witnessed how the staff of the emergency room...



