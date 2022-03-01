If there is hell on earth it is in the suburbs of Kiev

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Update from March 1� If there is hell on earth it is in the suburbs of Kiev nowadays. I live in a forest 10 kms from the city and this forest is full of Russian paratroopers who are searching for food while the Ukrainian army is searching for them. Sporadic fire in all directions is the new normal. No one cares about it if it is far. A ballistic missile much worse than paratroopers, the ground shakes even if it exploded some 20 kms away. Cruise missiles, very powerful too, can be heard from 30-40 kms. They are not nuclear,...



Read More...