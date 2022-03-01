International Injection Passports: One Element Leading To World Government Under WHO (Video)
March 1, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIf you watched The Sons of Liberty Radio Show on Monday, Feb. 28, 2021, “As Bombs Fall In Ukraine, Bombshells Drop Concerning COVID Shot Crimes”, with Tim Brown, information was covered indicating certain mechanisms are being put in place that signal something larger is taking place. These measures indicate something bigger is on the horizon. …
