John Bolton says Trump wouldn't have stood in Putin's way if a Russian invasion of Ukraine had happened during his term

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Well, I'm not sure he would have done much of anything, frankly," Bolton said in an interview with Vice published March 1, responding to a question about what Trump might have done had Russia attacked Ukraine while he was president. "But you never know with Trump. It depends on what time of day it is, it depends on what he thought his political benefit would be at any given moment. I don't think ultimately he would have stood in Putin's way," Bolton told Vice. Bolton said he thought Trump's glorification of Putin was "embarrassing for the United States." He also...



