Kentucky man arrested in murder of former lawmaker's daughter during pre-dawn home invasion

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

He allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan, a 32-year-old lawyer, in her bed, according to Kentucky State Police. Then, according to investigators, he confronted her father, a single-term state House member who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP primary in 2020. Wesley Morgan returned fire and suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in the shootout, according to authorities. The assailant fled in a white car. Jail records show Gilday faces charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault. He was being held on a $2 million bond. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



