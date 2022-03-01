Maduro backs Putin’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro yesterday expressed his firm support for Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin. “Nicolás Maduro expressed his strong support for Russia’s decisive actions and condemned the destabilising activities of the United States and NATO,” the official statement said. The Venezuelan president also emphasized “the importance of countering the campaign of lies and disinformation launched by Western countries.” During the conversation, which took place at the initiative of the Venezuelan side, Putin shared with Maduro his vision of the development of events around Ukraine...



