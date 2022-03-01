'Makes No Sense': Manchin Blasts Biden for Importing Russian Oil

March 1, 2022

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) renewed criticism of resident Joe Biden Monday evening in a statement calling for the Biden administration to put its oil money where it's anti-Putin mouth is and stop paying Russia for oil supplies to meet Americans' demand. "The entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies," Manchin noted. "While Americans decry what is happening in Ukraine, the United States continues to allow the import of more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from...



